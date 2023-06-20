(CNN) — The owner, captain, and crew of the fishing vessel Sensation, who lost out on over $3 million in tournament prize money when the 619.4-pound blue marlin they caught on Saturday was disqualified, has hired a law firm to protest the decision.

They have hired the Wheatly Law Group to represent them in their efforts and are on a “quest” to overturn the disqualification, attorney Stevenson L. Weeks told CNN. A protest of the results on behalf of the vessel was filed with the tournament by 11 a.m. on Sunday, he said.