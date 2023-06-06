(CNN) — A Florida commission that oversees the conduct of the state’s judges recommended a formal reprimand for the judge who oversaw the death penalty trial of the Parkland school shooter, writing her conduct at times made it appear she favored the prosecution.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer did not contest the findings and recommendations of the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission and agreed to a reprimand, according to a stipulation filed with the state Supreme Court. The court has the final say about whether to reprimand the judge, Alexander Williams, general counsel for the commission, told CNN.