(CNN) — A Florida woman charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of her neighbor, a Black mother who confronted her during a dispute over children playing outside, told police in a 911 call she felt threatened just moments before authorities say she killed the mother of four.

Marion County officials released seven 911 calls from June 2, when authorities say Susan Louise Lorincz fatally shot Ajike “AJ” Owens through the front door of Lorincz’s home near Ocala, Florida, as Owens repeatedly knocked on her door, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

CNN’s Jennifer Henderson, Elizabeth Wolfe and Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.