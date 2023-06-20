(CNN) — A federal jury in New York convicted three men Tuesday of stalking a New Jersey family on behalf of the Chinese government.

The defendants – Michael McMahon, 55; Zhu Yong, 66; and Zheng Congying, 27 – were convicted of conspiracy and stalking charges related to the plot following a three-week trial. McMahon, a former sergeant in the New York City Police Department, and Yong were also convicted of illegally acting as an agent of the People’s Republic of China.

CNN’s Ben Westcott contributed to this report.