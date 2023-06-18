(CNN) — Investigators are searching for an unknown number of suspects after a mass shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Willowbrook, Illinois, Sunday that killed one person and injured at least 22 others on what was meant to be a joyous occasion.

The gunfire broke out after midnight as a large crowd of Juneteenth revelers were gathered in parking lot as an “unknown number of suspects fired multiple rounds from multiple weapons into the crowd,” the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch and Sam Fossum contributed to this report.