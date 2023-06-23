(CNN) — Filmmaker and deep-sea explorer James Cameron says he figured soon after learning that a Titanic-bound submersible was missing that it had imploded and its occupants were dead – days before officials announced that very outcome.

After hearing on Monday that the “Titan” craft had disappeared, Cameron connected with people he knows in the deep-sea diving community and was told the submersible had lost communication and tracking simultaneously, he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday evening.

CNN’s Rob Frehse, Sabrina Souza and Oren Liebermann contributed to this report.