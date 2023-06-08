(CNN) — Joran van der Sloot will be asked Friday to enter a plea in US federal court where he is accused of extorting tens of thousands of dollars from the mother of Natalee Holloway, whose disappearance while on a trip celebrating her high school graduation in 2005 became an international mystery.

Van der Sloot, who was one of the last people seen with the 18-year-old Holloway before she vanished, never to be found, was transferred Thursday from Peru to Birmingham, Alabama, in the company of a team of FBI special agents.

CNN’s Jean Casarez and Josh Campbell contributed to this report.