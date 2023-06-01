(CNN) — A Missouri judge granted a motion Thursday to seal evidence in the criminal case against Andrew Lester, who allegedly shot and wounded Ralph Yarl, a Black teen, after the 16-year-old went to the wrong home to pick up his siblings.

Attorneys for Lester argued that media attention surrounding the case resulted in threats against their client and that the “ongoing reporting” may hinder his ability to get a fair hearing.

