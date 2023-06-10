(CNN) — Robert Beaser, the former chair of The Juilliard School’s composition department, was fired after an independent investigation found Beasar had “engaged in conduct which interfered with individuals’ academic work and was inconsistent with Juilliard’s commitment to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for its students” and had an “unreported relationship” that violated school policy, the prestigious performing arts school in New York announced Thursday in a memo sent to students, staff, and faculty.

In the memo provided to CNN, Juilliard says that in December 2022, the school undertook “a comprehensive review of … alleged sexual misconduct in the Composition Department from the late 1990s and early 2000s.” While the school’s statement mentioned that it was writing “to share an update on allegations of sexual misconduct,” the memo did not specify any findings about sexual misconduct involving Beaser.