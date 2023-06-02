Multiple people rescued after building collapse in New Haven, Connecticut By Andy Rose, CNN Jun 2, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Multiple people have been rescued following a building collapse in New Haven, Connecticut, according to a tweet by the New Haven Fire Department.The collapse happened at a construction site on Lafayette Street where photos from the scene show those being rescued via high-angle rescue operations.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Get ready, come July 1st, money to come out of Washington workers paychecks for WA Cares Fund Benton County Fairgrounds looking at expansion as Benton-Franklin Fair celebrates 75th anniversary Hanford sophomore brings home state title, school record and a PR for pole vaulting Friday is National Donut Day Proposed debt ceiling bill could put Washington families in a tougher situation Latest News Investigators searching for suspect after hours-long stand off Washington AG sues manufacturers, citing 50+ years of 'forever chemical' lies Don't kiss your chickens! Backyard poultry linked to more than 10 cases of salmonella in Washington Proposed debt ceiling bill could put Washington families in a tougher situation Grandview's roundabout project opens up 34-acre space for new businesses More News