(CNN) — A young woman walking along a road in Upstate New York was struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver – a coworker whom she had been drinking with earlier in the night and refused to ride with, authorities say.

Madison Faltisco, 22, was bar hopping with the coworker in the town of Clay on Thursday night, and later refused to get into her coworker’s car at around 10:30 p.m., choosing instead to walk home, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s spokesperson Thomas Newton.