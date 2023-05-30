(CNN) — Officials in Davenport, Iowa, say they’re carefully assessing whether rescuers can further search a partially collapsed apartment building – which they say can topple at any moment – for missing residents before they order the structure demolished.

Five people are unaccounted for after the back portion of the six-story structure collapsed Sunday afternoon, and officials believe two of those missing may still be in the building, Mayor Mike Matson said Tuesday.

CNN’s Raja Razek, Chris Boyette, Holly Yan, Jamel Lynch and Kara Devlin contributed to this report.