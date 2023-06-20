(CNN) — Parents of two of the three children killed during the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville expressed their pain and loss in filed declarations asking the court to deny Freedom of Information Act requests for the release of the school shooter’s writings.

“I have no desire to write this statement,” wrote Erin Kinney, the mother of one of the students killed in the March 27 shooting. “Every natural instinct in me tells me to hide from the world and shelter what is left of my family. I long for privacy and to be left alone from media intrusion, homicide investigations and unwelcome legal battles. I do not want anyone beyond our local community to know our names, faces or anything about us. I want to go back to March 26 and enjoy my family as it was – intact, vibrant, and whole – before an individual I have never met rampaged The Covenant School, savagely destroying my child’s life and the lives of friends and beloved teachers and staff.”