(CNN) — Some neighborhoods in Broward County in Florida are under quarantine Tuesday after sightings of invasive giant African land snails, known to be one of the most dangerous species, officials said.

The quarantine, announced Tuesday, was established after snails were detected earlier this month in the Miramar area of the county, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a news release on Tuesday.

CNN’s Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.