(CNN) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and state transportation officials will announce plans Wednesday for the rebuilding of a portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia that collapsed after a tanker truck caught fire Sunday, impacting traffic along the major East Coast artery.

The highway overpass came crashing down after the truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline crashed and exploded in flames under it, officials said. Crews have been working around the clock on demolition efforts.