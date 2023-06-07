(CNN) — The man who allegedly fatally shot 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 only surrendered to police because he was out of ammo and had been shot, one of the SWAT officers who responded that day testified Wednesday.

Michael O’Keefe, a former lieutenant and tactical commander with the Allegheny County Police Department’s SWAT team, testified in court about the police response, shootout and eventual surrender of the gunman, identified as Robert Bowers.