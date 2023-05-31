(CNN) — After police found a body in a black steamer trunk in a wooded area in Florida 53 years ago, the mystery of the “trunk lady” became a cold case that captured the attention of the public for decades. Using DNA evidence, police have now identified the victim as Sylvia June Atherton, a mother of five, from Tucson, Arizona.

On Halloween 1969, St. Petersburg police were called to a wooded area behind what was then a restaurant named the Oyster Bar, Assistant Chief Michael Kovacsev said at a news conference Tuesday. He said two children reported seeing two white men in a pickup truck unload the trunk in the field and leave.