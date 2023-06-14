(CNN) — Federal prosecutors are planning to rest their case Wednesday afternoon in the death penalty trial of the gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.

Robert Bowers, 50, has pleaded not guilty to 63 charges, including obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death and hate crimes resulting in death. If convicted of any of the capital charges, the trial will move to a separate penalty phase, in which the same jury will listen to further evidence and decide whether to sentence him to death.