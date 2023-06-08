Religious broadcaster Pat Robertson has died at the age of 93 By Michelle Watson and David Williams, CNN Jun 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — One time presidential candidate and religious broadcaster Pat Robertson has died, the Christian Broadcasting Network said in a news release Thursday.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'Literally skin and bones,' local rescue and training academy help Belgian Malinois found in Pasco City of Grandview celebrates groundbreaking for its first truck plaza Catching up with Castilleja; from KAPP KVEW Community Hero to Kennewick Police Officer Yakima grads return to their former elementary, middle schools to inspire students Honey bee season is in full buzz; fire tears through more than 100 Tri-City beehives Latest News Yakima grads return to their former elementary, middle schools to inspire students Facing budget cuts, Yakima firefighters consider forming Regional Fire Authority Catching up with Castilleja; from KAPP KVEW Community Hero to Kennewick Police Officer Bale Breaker Brewing Company's ‘Lady Sparkle Haze IPA’ raises money for Yakima Pride City of Grandview celebrates groundbreaking for its first truck plaza More News