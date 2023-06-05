Remains of 2 more victims recovered from Iowa apartment building collapse, Davenport police chief says By Michelle Krupa, CNN Jun 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — The remains of three victims have been recovered from the rubble of the six-story building that partially collapsed May 28 in Davenport, Iowa, the city’s police chief said Monday morning.One victim was recovered early Monday, with others removed Sunday and Saturday, Chief Jeffery Bladel said during a news conference. Two victims had been unaccounted for on Sunday.At least nine survivors were rescued shortly after the collapse.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Carjacking suspect shot by law enforcement near Kennewick mall Yakima man paralyzed in 2021 random shooting now diagnosed with brain tumor Suspected car thief rams law enforcement vehicles in getaway at Richland Walmart There's a Best Time of Day to Exercise for Folks With Type 2 Diabetes 4 great white sharks detected in waters off New York and New Jersey ahead of Memorial Day Latest News 60 firefighters battle wildfire on the shooting range near Prosser Richland couple's coffee subscription box ensures you never run out of java Yakima's Inklings Bookshop to showcase 24 local authors this weekend Yakima man paralyzed in 2021 random shooting now diagnosed with brain tumor Investigators searching for suspect after hours-long stand off in Kennewick More News