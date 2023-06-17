(CNN) — Mississippi authorities say they have captured the second of two escapees who broke out of a detention facility in May.

“Escapee-Joseph Spring was captured this morning by HCSO and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force following a brief vehicle encounter in the west Jackson area,” Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a tweet Saturday.

CNN’s Isabel Rosales and Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.