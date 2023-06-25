(CNN) — More than 55 million people across the Ohio, Tennessee, and Mississippi valleys are under a threat for severe storms on Sunday, and nearly as many across the south from Arizona to Louisiana are under “oppressive” heat.

There is a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe storms for portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana, including the cities of Indianapolis, Columbus, Cincinnati, Nashville and Memphis.

CNN’s Eric Levenson contributed to this report.