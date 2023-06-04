Small aircraft crashes in southwest Virginia By Philip Wang Jun 4, 2023 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A small aircraft crashed in southwest Virginia Sunday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.The aircraft, a Cessna Citation, took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York.The plane crashed into a mountainous terrain in a “sparsely populated area,” the FAA said.The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.This story is developing and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Yakima man paralyzed in 2021 random shooting now diagnosed with brain tumor SWAT, Local law enforcement agencies engaged in standoff at Kennewick apartment complex ‘We are Hydro-Town:’ Hydroplanes practice on the Columbia River 4 great white sharks detected in waters off New York and New Jersey ahead of Memorial Day Get ready, come July 1st, money to come out of Washington workers paychecks for WA Cares Fund Latest News 60 firefighters battle wildfire on the shooting range near Prosser Richland couple's coffee subscription box ensures you never run out of java Yakima's Inklings Bookshop to showcase 24 local authors this weekend Yakima man paralyzed in 2021 random shooting now diagnosed with brain tumor Investigators searching for suspect after hours-long stand off in Kennewick More News