(CNN) — The son and 8-year-old grandson of a former Boston Red Sox player were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in their Massachusetts home Friday as the investigation axfor the boy’s mother – who has been missing , according to local officials.

Police found the bodies of George Scott III and his son, Dante Hazard, at their New Bedford home after a relative couldn’t reach Scott and asked authorities to do a welfare check Friday morning, according to a news release from the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.