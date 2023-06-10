Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ dies By Evan Perez, CNN Justice Correspondent Jun 10, 2023 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, the man known as the “Unabomber,” has died, according to a law enforcement official.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Pasco business complains, Clean Sweep now unable to provide 'Water Ministry' without permit, 30 day notice 'Literally skin and bones,' local rescue and training academy help Belgian Malinois found in Pasco The Public Market at CRW in Kennewick celebrates one year anniversary Thousands expected to attend Yakima Pride Festival & Parade this weekend Yakima grads return to their former elementary, middle schools to inspire students Latest News Thousands expected to attend Yakima Pride Festival & Parade this weekend Yakima Valley Libraries revives old Bookmobile program to reach underserved areas Pasco business complains, Clean Sweep now unable to provide 'Water Ministry' without permit, 30 day notice Indictment alleges Trump described Pentagon 'plan of attack,' shared classified map related to military operation Fire crews used train tracks to get to McNary fire More News