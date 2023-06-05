(CNN) — The mother of one of the four University of Idaho students who were fatally stabbed in an off-campus home last year said she won’t attend the trial of her son’s accused killer.

“It doesn’t change the outcome,” Stacy Chapin, whose 20-year-old son Ethan was killed in the attack, told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie of attending the court proceedings. “It just is energy that doesn’t feel like it’s well spent.”