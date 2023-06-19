Charleston, South Carolina (CNN) — At the site of one of the world’s most prolific slave ports, a museum designed to “simultaneously hold the sensations of trauma and joy” is set to open next week honoring the many thousands of Africans forced to leave home under barbaric conditions as it also celebrates their essential American legacy.

The International African American Museum will open at Gadsden’s Wharf in Charleston, South Carolina, where more than 40% of the nation’s enslaved Africans arrived for sale into bondage, museum officials said. Hundreds also died at the site, which until museum planning began carried only a small marker to note its significance.

CNN’s Michelle Krupa contributed to this report.