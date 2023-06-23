(CNN) — In most any other year, Nashville Pride looks and feels like other Pride celebrations in major cities: There are sweaty masses of starry-eyed revelers, drinking in the infectious joy. There are floats and concerts with splashy corporate sponsorships and packed gay bars where famous drag queens and local performers share the stage. And, naturally, the city is plastered in rainbows all weekend long.

This year, though, Nashville Pride may take on new dimensions: of defiant celebration, temporary relief and renewed commitment to protecting the rights of queer and trans Tennesseans.