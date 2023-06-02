(CNN) — Jamica Love, the first chief diversity officer at the Virginia Military Institute, has resigned, the college’s superintendent announced on Thursday.

“She has been singularly focused on preparing our cadets for the world which they will enter after graduation and making VMI an inclusive institution for any interested and qualified prospective cadet, faculty, or staff member,” retired Army Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins, the superintendent of the state-run military college in Lexington, wrote in an email to the school’s community.