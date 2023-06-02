(CNN) — Government officials failed on multiple accounts during the 2022 Buffalo blizzard that left 31 people dead, according to a watchdog report published Friday that detailed a plethora of problems from poor communication to residents to outdated and inoperable equipment.

The storm inundated Buffalo with more than 50 inches of snow from during Christmastime, caused snowdrifts of up to 15 feet and killed 15 Erie County residents in addition to the 31 people who died in Buffalo’s city limits. The storm included hurricane-force winds, whiteout conditions and wind chill temperatures that reached 30 degrees below zero.