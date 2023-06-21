(CNN) — Though it’s roughly the size of a minivan, with five adults aboard, the Titanic-touring submersible that went missing Sunday may seem small and cramped. And on the dive thousands of feet towards the bottom of the North Atlantic ocean, life inside can go from hot to cold, too.

Known as “Titan,” the vessel began the two and a half hour descent to the famous wreckage early Sunday when it lost contact with its mother ship, the Polar Prince, an hour and 45 minutes into the journey.

