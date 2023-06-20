(CNN) — Juneteenth has become a day to celebrate freedom in the United States, but the survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are still fighting to be free from a terror that happened over a century ago.

“We just heard people running and screaming and could smell smoke, seeing houses burning and people getting shot, falling dead,” 109-year-old Viola Fletcher told CNN. “In every direction you look, really, there was something going on and we always wondered why, but nobody had time to tell.”