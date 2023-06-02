Wolverine spotted in California for only the second time in a century

 California Dept of Fish and Will

(CNN) — A trio of rare wolverine sightings in California has been verified by scientists, marking just the second time in a century the animal has been spotted in the Golden State.

All three sightings were reported by different people last month in various parts of the Eastern Sierra Mountains.