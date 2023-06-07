(CNN) — A woman has been taken into custody in connection with the death of Ajike “AJ” Owens, the mother who authorities say was fatally shot last week in central Florida after knocking on a neighbor’s door, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

The woman was taken into custody Tuesday night, Marion County sheriff’s spokesperson Valerie Strong said. It is unclear whether the woman was formally arrested or charged.

CNN’s Christina Maxouris, Carlos Suarez and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.