Sagebrush and Bloom Ribbon Cutting - June 16, 2023

RICHLAND, Wash. - Sagebrush and Bloom, a new antique and vintage shop, marked its official opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday. The shop on Wellsian Way in Richland first opened its doors back in February and became a go-to destination for antique enthusiasts and collectors in the area.

Owner Wendy Christensen, who has operated another successful store in the Uptown since 2018, is grateful to the people who joined her in her journey to be a small-business owner in the Tri-Cities.