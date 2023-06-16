RICHLAND, Wash. - Sagebrush and Bloom, a new antique and vintage shop, marked its official opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday. The shop on Wellsian Way in Richland first opened its doors back in February and became a go-to destination for antique enthusiasts and collectors in the area.
Owner Wendy Christensen, who has operated another successful store in the Uptown since 2018, is grateful to the people who joined her in her journey to be a small-business owner in the Tri-Cities.
"I just wanna thank all my vendors who dare dream with me," Christensen said. "When I approached them all and said, 'Do you wanna do this? Do you believe in this old warehouse?' They all said 'Pick me! Pick me! Pick me!'"
Christensen said her prior experience and the overwhelming support she received from the community fueled her plans for the new store. With the success of her first establishment, she said she was determined to create another welcoming shopping experience for antique lovers in Richland.
"I was able to renovate this warehouse in like one month, which is really crazy," Christensen explained. "I was really ambitious and crazy about doing this, but it was a lot of fun - I had a lot of help."
Sagebrush and Bloom features a diverse selection of items from 16 different vendors. Customers can explore an array of treasures, including dolls, antique chinaware and even locally sourced honey. The variety of merchandise appeals to both seasoned collectors and those simply seeking a unique piece of history to add to their homes.
The success of Sagebrush and Bloom is not only a testament to Christensen's vision but also highlights the support the Richland community offers to local businesses. Christensen said she is thankful for the continued support from the community and other local businesses alike.
Sagebrush and Bloom is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Sundays. Antique enthusiasts and curious shoppers are encouraged to visit the store and explore its collection of vintage treasures.