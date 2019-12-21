Numerica Credit Union pays off $25,000 in student lunch debt for Washington, Idaho schools

PASCO, Wash. - Numerica Credit Union is giving $25,000 to Title 1 elementary schools in Spokane, Wenatchee, Tri-Cities and Coeur d'Alene school districts to help cover student lunch debt.

On Friday, Numerica representatives were in Tri-Cities to present the Pasco School District with a check for $3,676.50. The gift is part of Numerica's core purpose to enhance lives, fulfill dreams and build communities.

"If you look at the organizations we give to, a lot of them focus on women and children in need," said Andy Stirling, Central Washington vice president for Numerica. "So this holiday season it was a no brainer to do this."

In 2018, Numerica gave back more than $1.7 million, while employees donated over 20,000 hours in the community.