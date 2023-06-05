PASCO, Wash. - As the mercury rises across the region, firefighters are asking homeowners to be vigilant when taking care of their property.
On Monday afternoon, Franklin County Fire District Three responded to a small vegetation fire near some homes off of Court Street and North Road 92.
Pasco Deputy Fire Chief Ed Dunbar said a nearby homeowner was mowing his grass, parked his lawn mower on some dry grass and a small fire was sparked.
"We appreciate you mowing, but pay attention," Dunbar said to watch out for rocks when mowing, which can spark a fire as well.
Dunbar said a couple structures were threatened, but crews were able to prevent any damage to nearby homes.
As the heat continues to rise in the region, Dunbar said we'll see similar situations.
"First part of June this is about when we start ramping up. We get all of our wildland firefighting training done May 31st so we go into June, kind of ramp up in June before the Fourth of July through summer all the way through the beginning of October," he said.
The fire did reach a Franklin PUD line but workers were called on scene to make a repair.
