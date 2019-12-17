One woman killed as two cars slide into ditch in Grant Co.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - One woman is dead and several injured after two vehicles crashed into a ditch in Grant County on Monday.

According to Washington State Patrol, around 6 p.m. the first vehicle slid off of SR-28 near White Trail Road and got stuck in the ditch.

Then, another driver, 57-year-old Lorenzo Mendoza of Pasco, lost control, slid into the ditch, and struck the first vehicle from behind.

64-year-old Lynn Coffman of Tacoma, a passenger in the first vehicle, died on scene.

Six others, including a 5-year-old, a 12-year-old, a 4-month-old, an 11-year-old, a 12-year-old, and a 37-year-old, in the same vehicle as Coffman were taken to the hospital.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a factor in the crash.