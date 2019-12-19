Pasco man crashes into, injures snowplow driver on I-182

I-182, Wash. - A snowplow driver was injured in a crash in Franklin County late Wednesday night.

According to Washington State Patrol, just before 11 p.m., 28-year-old Javier Soto was driving a Buic eastbound on I-182, about one mile west of Pasco, when he struck the snowplow, veered and came to a stop in the median.

The snowplow driver, 46-year-old Myles Farrell of Richland, was taken to Lourdes Medical Center.

Soto was cited for negligent driving.