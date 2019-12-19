Pasco man crashes into, injures snowplow driver on I-182
I-182, Wash. - A snowplow driver was injured in a crash in Franklin County late Wednesday night.
According to Washington State Patrol, just before 11 p.m., 28-year-old Javier Soto was driving a Buic eastbound on I-182, about one mile west of Pasco, when he struck the snowplow, veered and came to a stop in the median.
The snowplow driver, 46-year-old Myles Farrell of Richland, was taken to Lourdes Medical Center.
Soto was cited for negligent driving.
More News Headlines
- President Trump signs bill approving U.S. Space Force
- A windy start to the weekend as winter weather hits the northwest
- Richland nonprofit overcomes financial loss to continue giving students the gift of language
- Numerica Credit Union pays off $25,000 in student lunch debt for Washington, Idaho schools
- Suspect in deadly Yakima shooting arrested
KAPP-KVEW Local News
-
YakTriNews.com App
Download our app for access to instant stories and information!Read More »
-
YakTriNews.com Newsletters
Sign up for Breaking News, Daily Headlines, Severe Weather Alerts & more!Read More »
-
ABC ALL-STARS
Sign up to be a member of ABC All-Stars for exclusive games, contests and prizes!Read More »