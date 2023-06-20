Pasco Police Department Goose's First Birthday - June 20, 2023
PASCO, Wash. -- With a fashionable bandana proudly displaying "Birthday Boy", Pasco Police Department's service dog, Goose, turned one. A birthday party was held for Goose on Tuesday at Memorial Park in Pasco. 

Goose became a valuable asset to Pasco PD, going above and beyond in his duties to assist children, adults and even the police officers who handle Goose. 