PASCO, Wash. -- With a fashionable bandana proudly displaying "Birthday Boy", Pasco Police Department's service dog, Goose, turned one. A birthday party was held for Goose on Tuesday at Memorial Park in Pasco.
Goose became a valuable asset to Pasco PD, going above and beyond in his duties to assist children, adults and even the police officers who handle Goose.
The Pasco Police Department highlighted that Goose is far from your typical police dog, emphasizing his exceptional contributions to the community.
According to Brian Vought from the Pasco Police Department, Goose's journey began when he was donated to the police department by Camp Doodle Woods. Maddox Training Academy then played a crucial role in preparing Goose for his role in bridging the gap between the police force and the local community.
Whether it's providing comfort to children in distress, lending a supportive paw to adults facing challenging situations, or offering much-needed companionship to the officers themselves, Goose's impact extends beyond the realms of traditional policing.
As the Pasco Police Department and the entire community celebrated Goose's first birthday, it served as a reminder of the impact a furry friend can have on the lives of many.
Goose's compassion, loyalty, and tireless efforts in bridging divides continue to inspire both law enforcement and the community to work together, building a safer and more connected community.
