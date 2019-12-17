News

Pasco police identify officers stabbed in fatal shooting incident

By:

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 04:35 PM PST

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 04:36 PM PST

PASCO, Wash. -- Three Pasco police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave after the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man who stabbed two of them Saturday night. 

Officers Kierra Peoples, Ben Boykin and Jason Griffin responded to a house on the 2100 block of N. 18th Dr. shortly after 8 p.m. after getting a call about a theft of property. 

When they arrived, Ofc. Peoples and Ofc. Boykin suffered stab wounds from 18-year-old Alejandro Betancourt-Mendoza. The suspect was shot and killed by the officers moments later. 

Ofc. Peoples suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations to her face, and Ofc. Ben Boykin had a more serious laceration to his forearm, which caused arterial bleeding, police said. 

RELATED: Man killed in Pasco officer-involved shooting identified as 18-year-old

Despite her bleeding facial injuries, police said Ofc. Peoples put a tourniquet on Ofc. Boykin’s forearm and drove him directly to the Lourdes Medical Center emergency room, where a surgeon happened to be available. 

The regional Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is in charge of the investigation into the shooting. 

All three involved officers will be on administrative leave until the investigation is complete, which is standard procedure.

Web Portal

COPYRIGHT 2019 YAKTRINEWS.COM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION.


More News Headlines

News Photo Gallery

PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195
Washington State Patrol

PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195

A semi carrying numerous cars and trucks slid off Highway 195 near Colfax Wednesday morning and got stuck teetering over the edge above a canyon. The driver got out safe. Tow trucks are at the scene working to get the semi back on the road. FULL STORY: Semi carrying multiple cars teetering on side of Highway 195 near Colfax, driver out safe

Read More »
19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019
Burak K via Pexels

19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019

The CEO position was more volatile than ever in 2019. A record number of chief executives left their positions this year, according to a report from career tracking firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. 

Read More »
Epic celebrity apologies
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Epic celebrity apologies

Many celebrities have found themselves in hot water over intoxicated rants, bizarre behavior or tantrums they thought were being thrown out of the public eye. Take a look at some of the most memorable celebrity apologies.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

Look at the snow all across the area!

Read More »
Inside Australia's koala hospital
Getty Images

Inside Australia's koala hospital

Volunteers from the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital have been working alongside National Parks and Wildlife Service crews searching for koalas following weeks of devastating bushfires across New South Wales and Queensland.

Read More »

KAPP-KVEW Local News

This Week's Circulars