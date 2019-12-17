Pasco police identify officers stabbed in fatal shooting incident

PASCO, Wash. -- Three Pasco police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave after the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man who stabbed two of them Saturday night.

Officers Kierra Peoples, Ben Boykin and Jason Griffin responded to a house on the 2100 block of N. 18th Dr. shortly after 8 p.m. after getting a call about a theft of property.

When they arrived, Ofc. Peoples and Ofc. Boykin suffered stab wounds from 18-year-old Alejandro Betancourt-Mendoza. The suspect was shot and killed by the officers moments later.

Ofc. Peoples suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations to her face, and Ofc. Ben Boykin had a more serious laceration to his forearm, which caused arterial bleeding, police said.

Despite her bleeding facial injuries, police said Ofc. Peoples put a tourniquet on Ofc. Boykin’s forearm and drove him directly to the Lourdes Medical Center emergency room, where a surgeon happened to be available.

The regional Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is in charge of the investigation into the shooting.

All three involved officers will be on administrative leave until the investigation is complete, which is standard procedure.