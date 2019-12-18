Pasco police say SUV was stolen with 10-year-old in backseat

Creative Commons

PASCO, Wash. -- Pasco police say someone stole an SUV with a 10-year-old child in the backseat Sunday evening.

Police said the white Toyota Highlander was left running in the 1300 block of W. Shoshone with the child watching videos on his dad's cell phone.

When the dad returned to the vehicle at about 6:20 p.m., it was gone, and he immediately called the police.

An officer found the car parked about two blocks away in an alley off North 14th Avenue and West Irving Street with the child still in the backseat, police said.

The child said he had not been aware that anyone besides his dad had moved the SUV. He had no description of the driver.

Anyone in the area who might have recorded the vehcile on a home security system is urged to contact Dispatch at 509-628-0333.

Those with urgent information about the case may either call dispatch or email Officer Santiago at santiagoc@pasco-wa.gov about case 19-39153.