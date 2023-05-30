Pasco RV fire - May 30, 2023
Rylee Fitzgerald - KAPP KVEW

PASCO, Wash. -- The Pasco Fire Department responded to a call for help in the 2800 block of North Road 97 just before 7 p.m. on Monday. 

Pasco Fire's Community Risk Reduction Specialist Ben Shearer said a woman was driving on Road 100 and saw smoke but didn't hear sirens or see fire crews.