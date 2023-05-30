Pasco RV fire reignites Tuesday morning, workshop destroyed By: Morgan Huff Morgan Huff Author email May 30, 2023 May 30, 2023 Updated 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rylee Fitzgerald - KAPP KVEW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PASCO, Wash. -- The Pasco Fire Department responded to a call for help in the 2800 block of North Road 97 just before 7 p.m. on Monday. Pasco Fire's Community Risk Reduction Specialist Ben Shearer said a woman was driving on Road 100 and saw smoke but didn't hear sirens or see fire crews.When firefighters arrived on scene, there was a RV that had caught fire according to Deputy Fire Chief Ed Dunbar. One firefighter had a minor injury but was cleared on scene to continue working. Ed Dunbar said firefighters put out the fire last night but then got a call again on Tuesday just after 8 a.m. that said it had reignited. The fire moved from the RV to a nearby workshop. Pasco firefighters had the fire completely contained just after 9 a.m. According to Ed Dunbar, the cause for both of these fires is still being investigated.This is a developing story and more information will be released as it is known. MORE ON YAKTRINEWS.COM News "I am so very sorry," Kennewick woman's kind act ends in fire and felony charges Madeleine Hagen News Sunnyside veterans, families remember fallen loved ones on Memorial Day By Emily Goodell Crime Yakima teen murderer on the run after escape from Washington facility Erin Wencl COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fictional Characters Pasco Ben Shearer Community Risk Reduction Specialist Pasco Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Washington Ed Dunbar Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Washington's Department of Labor and Industries proposing new rules on employers safety for outdoor workers "I am so very sorry," Kennewick woman's kind act ends in fire and felony charges "I am very frustrated," Neighbors, police share new details on Kennewick fourplex fire Yakima teen murderer on the run after escape from Washington facility Kennewick woman facing arson charges after fire at apartment complex Latest News 'The kids run Echo Glen': Union details dangers staff face after assault, breakout at juvenile facility "I am very frustrated," Neighbors, police share new details on Kennewick fourplex fire Washington's Department of Labor and Industries proposing new rules on employers safety for outdoor workers Walla Walla Public Schools received its first electric school bus New "Teen Adventure" Park coming to Hermiston More News