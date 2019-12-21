News

Passenger killed in rollover crash on I-82 near Benton City

A 24-year-old man was killed Friday in a crash that blocked westbound I-82 for two hours, according to Washington State Patrol.

Troopers say Levi Small of Benton City died in the deadly crash at milepost 97 just east of Benton City.

He was riding in a red 2013 Ford Mustang driven by 58-year-old Timothy Small of Benton City.

The two men were heading eastbound shortly after 11:30 p.m. when their car crossed the median and rolled into the westbound lanes, WSP reports.

Levi Small was pronounced dead at the scene. Timothy Small was injured and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts.

The State Patrol says charges against Timothy Small are "pending."


