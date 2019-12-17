PAW Patrol Live! is coming to Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Nickelodeon's "PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue" is coming to Yakima next year!
The action-packed, music-filled production will be at the Yakima Valley SunDome on May 19 and 20.
The show, which is geared toward preschoolers, features heroic pups who have to save Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway so that he can face Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger in the Great Adventure Bay Race.
Tickets start at $20 and the show starts at 6 p.m. Click here to get tickets.
