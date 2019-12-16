More than 66,500 people sign petition to impeach Inslee, Ferguson

Gov. Jay Inslee , Attorney General Bob Ferguson

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- More than 66,500 people have signed a Kennewick man's petition calling to impeach Washington state Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

Austin Thornhill started the Change.org petition on Thursday, Dec. 12. It rapidly started gaining signatures within the first 24 hours of being posted.

The petition reads:

We the people of Washington State are calling for the impeachment of Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Governor Jay Inslee for not upholding the Oath of Office and protecting our State and Federal Constitution.

Our Second Amendment has been under constant attack from these two elected officials and now they want to tell us what kind of weapons we can or can't have and how many rounds we can hold in a magazine! Enough is enough it's time for action before it's to late.

It's time we take a stand against our Government and give it back to the people of our great state.

The petition was started the same day Ferguson announced that he will propose a package of legislation to combat mass shootings in Washington state. Inslee said he will join Ferguson to propose limits to magazine capacity and a ban on the sale of assault weapons.

Impeachment is the process of bringing charges against a government official, and it may occur on both the federal and state level.

On Friday, the House Judiciary Committee voted to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.