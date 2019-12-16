News

More than 66,500 people sign petition to impeach Inslee, Ferguson

By:

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 11:21 AM PST

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 11:23 AM PST

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- More than 66,500 people have signed a Kennewick man's petition calling to impeach Washington state Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

Austin Thornhill started the Change.org petition on Thursday, Dec. 12. It rapidly started gaining signatures within the first 24 hours of being posted. 

The petition reads: 

We the people of Washington State are calling for the impeachment of Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Governor Jay Inslee for not upholding the Oath of Office and protecting our State and Federal Constitution.

Our Second Amendment has been under constant attack from these two elected officials and now they want to tell us what kind of weapons we can or can't have and how many rounds we can hold in a magazine! Enough is enough it's time for action before it's to late. 

It's time we take a stand against our Government and give it back to the people of our great state. 

The petition was started the same day Ferguson announced that he will propose a package of legislation to combat mass shootings in Washington state. Inslee said he will join Ferguson to propose limits to magazine capacity and a ban on the sale of assault weapons.

Impeachment is the process of bringing charges against a government official, and it may occur on both the federal and state level. 

On Friday, the House Judiciary Committee voted to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. 

Web Portal

COPYRIGHT 2019 YAKTRINEWS.COM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION.


More News Headlines

News Photo Gallery

PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195
Washington State Patrol

PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195

A semi carrying numerous cars and trucks slid off Highway 195 near Colfax Wednesday morning and got stuck teetering over the edge above a canyon. The driver got out safe. Tow trucks are at the scene working to get the semi back on the road. FULL STORY: Semi carrying multiple cars teetering on side of Highway 195 near Colfax, driver out safe

Read More »
19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019
Burak K via Pexels

19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019

The CEO position was more volatile than ever in 2019. A record number of chief executives left their positions this year, according to a report from career tracking firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. 

Read More »
Epic celebrity apologies
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Epic celebrity apologies

Many celebrities have found themselves in hot water over intoxicated rants, bizarre behavior or tantrums they thought were being thrown out of the public eye. Take a look at some of the most memorable celebrity apologies.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

Look at the snow all across the area!

Read More »
Inside Australia's koala hospital
Getty Images

Inside Australia's koala hospital

Volunteers from the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital have been working alongside National Parks and Wildlife Service crews searching for koalas following weeks of devastating bushfires across New South Wales and Queensland.

Read More »

KAPP-KVEW Local News

This Week's Circulars