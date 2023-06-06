(CNN) — A federal appeals court wrestled in oral arguments on Tuesday with a Biden administration request that it pause a judge’s ruling that would wipe away an Obamacare mandate requiring certain preventive care services – including statins and some cancer screenings – to be provided at no cost.

The ruling, from US District Judge Reed O’Connor, in the latest conservative legal attack against the 2010 Affordable Care Act, is on hold under an administrative stay while the appeals court considers whether it should be frozen long-term while the case’s appeal plays out.