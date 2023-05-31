(CNN) — Two Senate Democrats want the Biden administration to take another look at whether airplane seats are too cramped.

The pressure – in the form of legislation from Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Tammy Baldwin – would require the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct new airplane cabin evacuation tests with more realistic conditions, and issue standards that include the size of and space between seats. They’re concerned about safe evacuation in an emergency. But the issue of seat size is near and dear to travelers frustrated with wedging into tight coach seats.