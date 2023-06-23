(CNN) — A key GOP election official in Arizona is suing defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake for defamation, arguing that her repeated false claims of malfeasance in the 2022 election have upended his life.

In the lawsuit, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer asserts that Lake, her campaign and an affiliated fundraising committee have spread “malicious falsehoods” that have made Richer and his family the targets “threats of violence, and even death.”