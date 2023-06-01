(CNN) — An Army veteran was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday after being convicted of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Oath Keepers’ sprawling plot to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory, which culminated in the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

Edward Vallejo, who was affiliated with the Oath Keepers but not a member of the far-right militia, was one of the alleged leaders of the armed, so-called quick reaction force staged just outside of Washington, DC, on January 6.